Ex-Premier League striker weighs in on the Trent Alexander-Arnold v Reece James debate

Former Premier League forward Gabriel Agbonlahor has been discussing both Trent Alexander-Arnold and Reece James’ recent performances and named which player he would start at right-back if he was Gareth Southgate.

Both players picked up assists for their respective sides with Liverpool defeating West Ham United 1-0 at Anfield and Chelsea cruising to a 4-0 victory over Burnley at Turf Moor.

“I would choose Reece James,” Agbonlahor told talkSPORT (via Pundit Arena).

“Only because he’s better defensively and if you say Trent Arnold’s a 10/10 on the ball, James is a 9/10 and that’s enough that you need in that position that Reece James offers.”

Our No. 66 is almost recreating the full-back position.

He ultimately plays like a winger under Jurgen Klopp due to the fact he spends so much time in the attacking areas of the pitch.

The Academy graduate leads the way this season in terms of Premier League assists with a whopping 11, but Agbonlahor thinks James is just as talented going forward.

“Look at Reece James today (After Chelsea’s 4-0 victory against Burnley).

“He scored, got an assist. He’s giving those goals and assists, just like Trent Arnold but James is a lot better than Trent Arnold defensively and looks quicker as well.”

The ex-Villa star claims that improving your defensive play is a much harder challenge than improving your attacking ability – explaining this is the reason why he believes James has the advantage over Trent.

“His all-round play has been amazing, ever since he made his debut, to be honest.

“There’s been questions about his defending and sometimes it’s even harder to work on that than it is on your natural ability on the ball.

“For me, he’s the best right-back in the world on the ball but going defensively can let him down sometimes.”

Agbonlahor is somewhat contradicting himself by saying the Scouser in our team is the best right-back in the world but then claiming that he’d pick James over him.

Both players have their strengths and weaknesses but Trent really is on another level – he’s an all-rounder and is so consistent.

Let’s hope Trent can continue to perform superbly as we continue our hunt for FA Cup, Champions League and Premier League success.

