‘He did not come to Liverpool to mess around’ – Ex-PL striker weighs in on Thiago Alcantara’s latest injury

Former Premier League striker Kevin Campbell has claimed that Thiago Alcantara’s hamstring injury is a ‘blow’ for Liverpool and claimed the former Bayern Munich star came to the club ‘to win trophies’ and not to ‘mess around’.

The Spain international was reduced to tears last weekend at Wembley after suffering the injury during the warm-up prior to his side’s Carabao Cup final clash with Chelsea.

“They don’t have anyone else like him so it’s a blow,” Campbell told Football Insider.

“A lot of people think the League Cup is a Mickey Mouse cup but that is nonsense. You could see how much it meant to Thiago. When you get to the final, it’s massive.

“Those are the games you want to play in. Thiago was desperate to play. It would have been his Wembley debut. I was sad for Thiago. It clearly means a lot.

“Injuries are part and parcel of the game. It’s sad for him because he knows he’s missing crucial games. Liverpool are closing in on City. Can they catch them? That’s the big challenge. Thiago will want to be a part of it.

“I don’t think his season is over but he’s gonna miss some time. He did not come to Liverpool to mess around. He came to win trophies.”

READ MORE: Liverpool star Thiago Alcantara enjoys a night out with ex-Red Philippe Coutinho

Thiago really is a unique player for us and when he’s not playing we don’t appear to have that spark and creativity coming from midfield.

Ever since he arrived in England back in 2020 he’s been constantly sidelined with varying injuries.

Let’s hope his latest injury doesn’t keep him sidelined for too long as we have a huge few months coming up and he’s certainly in our strongest XI when fit.

#Ep37 of The Red Nets Podcast: European Super League 2.0, the impact of the League Cup win… and more!