Ibou Konate back with the anime reactions as he helps Liverpool defeat West Ham

Ibou Konate replaced an illness-stricken Joel Matip as he helped Liverpool record an important victory over West Ham.

You can’t ask for more than a win and a clean sheet, our No.5 was important at the back to ensure that we kept the Hammers at bay for the full 90 minutes.

The French defender has become famous for his post-match anime reactions to his performances and he shared separate posts to his social media channels, after the game.

Writing on his Instagram account, the 22-year-old said: ‘❌👊🏾 @liverpoolfc’ and on his Twitter account, he posted:

It’s great that the Parisian has such a unique way of expressing his emotions after a game and it’s safe to say there aren’t many others that do it like him.

Let’s hope the former RB Leipzig man has plenty more up his sleeve, for what could be a famous end to the season.

You can view Konate’s message on his Instagram account:

