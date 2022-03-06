‘It wasn’t pretty’ – Virgil van Dijk reflects on a hard fought three points and clean sheet against West Ham

Virgil van Dijk continued his impervious run of form as he helped keep a clean sheet for Liverpool against West Ham.

It was by no means a routine win for the Reds and the 1-0 scoreline demonstrated how close the game was between the two sides.

A strong run of clean sheets and scoring goals has meant that we have won a lot of games of late, something we will need to repeat if we want to end the season with more silverware.

Following the game, our No.4 took to his social media to write: ‘It wasn’t pretty but another 3 points and a clean sheet! 😉’.

The 30-year-old will be a major part of any success we may further clinch this campaign and it’s great that he knows how to fight and battle, in order to keep the ball away from his goal.

Fingers crossed the next few games aren’t as close as that and we can go back to blowing teams away, very soon.

You can view the message via @VirgilvDijk on Twitter:

It wasn’t pretty but another 3 points and a clean sheet! 😉 pic.twitter.com/Om64wXxSCa — Virgil van Dijk (@VirgilvDijk) March 6, 2022

