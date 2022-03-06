‘Just let him have some fun’ – Pundit believes Harvey Elliott ‘hard done by’ after FA wrote to teenager following Carabao Cup flare incident

Former West Ham striker Frank McAvennie has told the Football Association to let Harvey Elliott ‘have a bit of fun’ after they wrote to the Liverpool teenager following the Carabao Cup final celebrations last weekend.

The ex-Fulham youngster was introduced as a second-half substitute during the final at Wembley and netted a tidy penalty in the shootout victory over Chelsea before celebrating the victory in front of Reds fans whilst handling a flare.

“You have got to be joking, he’s just a kid,” McAvennie told Football Insider.

“He’s just won a major trophy, let him have a bit of fun. We should see more things like that.

“Otherwise you are taking the passion out of the game.

“He’s had a really tough season with the big injury and his team has just won a trophy.

“What is he meant to do? I really hope nothing comes of this that would be a travesty. He would be hard done by if he gets a punishment.

“I don’t think anyone wants to see him get banned or fined or whatever else.

“Just let him have some fun, as I say, he’s only a kid.”

Jurgen Klopp was also asked about the FA’s decision in a recent press conference.

The German boss said: “Do I think it was the worst thing that ever happened in world football? No.

“I understand 100% why it’s not okay but in that moment I got carried away and I am nearly four times as old as he is, so it can happen.”

As McAvennie rightly pointed out, the 18-year-old has spent a lot of the season recovering from a horrific ankle injury and he was just wanting to show his pure passion during the celebrations.

His professional and mature attitude is a huge reason why Liverpool fans adore the teenage talent and we can’t see any reason for the FA to take any further action.

Let’s hope we see similar celebrations in the coming months as we remain in contention for the FA Cup, Champions League and Premier League.

