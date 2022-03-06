Liverpool 2022/23 pre-match shirt leaked and backs up leaked home shirt for next season

This time of the year often sprouts the ‘leaked’ home, away, third and training kits that will be used for the upcoming campaign.

An earlier ‘leak’ of a suspected home shirt featured a ‘YNWA’ cuff on the sleeves and this new leaked training shirt appears to corroborate with that previous design.

The use of the same design but across the whole shirt adds support to the belief that we will have the kit for next season and both have been revealed on Footy Headlines.

There haven’t been any strong contenders for the away and third kits yet and so that excitement is still to come for us all.

Let’s see if this one turns out to be genuine and what happens over the rest of the season as we see what new colours and designs we could be wearing with Nike.

The best thing about any kit is winning in it, let’s hope we can start the next campaign with winners badges adorned on every shirt and every competition we play in.

You can view the image of the shirt via Footy Headlines:

