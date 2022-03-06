Liverpool fans will be baffled by what Graeme Souness wants from Virgil van Dijk

Liverpool legend Graeme Souness has claimed he’d like to see Virgil van Dijk ‘get angry’ after the Reds kept their 14th Premier League clean sheet of the season.

The Netherlands captain has returned to his best form in recent weeks after suffering that horrific knee injury back in 2020, but Souness believes the 30-year-old needs to play with more aggression in his game.

“I would like to see him get angry,” the ex-Red told Sky Sports (via TEAMtalk).

“I have never seen a great player who doesn’t get angry.

“He doesn’t get angry. It is too easy for him.”

This appears to be a compliment to the big Dutchman, doesn’t’ it?

He’s that in control and that confident in his ability, there’s no need for him to be angry.

As some of the lyrics of the No. 4’s popular chant that is often heard ringing from the Kop go, ‘he’ll pass the ball, calm as you like… he’s Virgil van Dijk’.

The former Southampton man just needs to carry on doing what he’s doing.

He very rarely breaks a sweat, but that’s not ignorance, that’s just purely due to the fact he handles most challenges that come his way with such ease.

Instead of asking for more from him, Souness should be enjoying the world-class talent that he is – we really are lucky to have him.

