Liverpool star Thiago Alcantara enjoys a night out with ex-Red Philippe Coutinho

Thiago Alcantara and Philippe Coutinho appear to have enjoyed a night out together yesterday after Liverpool earned all three points against West Ham at Anfield and Coutinho’s Aston Villa cruised to a 4-0 victory over Southampton.

Our No. 6 may be nursing a hamstring injury at the moment which has kept him out of our last three games, but that didn’t stop him from catching up with our former No. 10 who he played alongside at Bayern Munich.

Coutinho is enjoying life back in the Premier League on loan from Barcelona at Steven Gerrard’s Aston Villa.

The Brazilian registered a goal and an assist at Villa Park yesterday and he may be seeking a permanent move to the Midlands at the end of the season.

Bayern Munich fans were lucky enough to see both magicians play alongside each other during the 2019/20 season in which they won the Champions League, defeating PSG in the final.

How good would it have been to see the pair play together in the famous red shirt at Anfield?

Coutinho’s wife uploaded an image of himself and his partner alongside Thiago and his wife with the message: ‘always good to be with you’.

You can see Coutinho’s wife’s Instagram story below via @AnfieldWatch on Twitter.

Thiago out with Philippe Coutinho last night. #awlive [ig] pic.twitter.com/hjTtMCN7dd — Anfield Watch (@AnfieldWatch) March 6, 2022

