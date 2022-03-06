‘Most easy player to coach’ – Jurgen Klopp full of praise for Luis Diaz and his instant impact at Liverpool

Luis Diaz’s arrival broke a normal trend of Jurgen Klopp not signing big players in January but his arrival has been nothing other than positive.

Speaking to BBC Match of the Day, our boss was full of praise for the Colombian and his instant impact at the club since his signing from Porto.

The 54-year-old said: ‘He is a top player – a most easy player to coach because all the things he is doing are pretty natural to him.

‘There is not a lot of coaching necessary. Of course he needs to work on one or two things we do defensively, but he is very football smart, has a big heart and wants to fight extremely hard for the team’.

The German normally swears by having a pre-season with the club, before integrating players into the squad – never mind starting cup finals and key games.

Of course, the injuries to Bobby Firmino and Diogo Jota forced the arm of the gaffer but it’s testament to the 25-year-old on how quick and effectively he has settled into our style of play.

