Sky Sports pundits weigh in on this season’s Premier League title race

Sky Sports pundits Gary Neville, Micah Richards and Roy Keane have weighed in on this season’s title race and discussed whether Liverpool can catch Manchester City at the top of the table.

Jurgen Klopp’s side defeated West Ham at Anfield yesterday to move within three points of Manchester City, that was until the Cityzens defeated Manchester United 4-1 at the Etihad to regain their six-point lead (although the Reds do have a game in hand).

“Any time United play a half-decent team they get beat, so City won’t get too excited after that result,” Neville told Sky Sports (via the Liverpool Echo).

“I think it’ll go to the final day. Man City and Liverpool are proven top teams, going at each other for years now.”

Former Manchester City defender Richards backed his old side to pip the Reds to the title, but claimed Liverpool are now a stronger outfit after the signing of Luis Diaz in January.

READ MORE: Ex-Premier League striker weighs in on the Trent Alexander-Arnold v Reece James debate

“Liverpool are a top team, getting Diaz as well,” the 33-year-old said.

“It’ll be difficult for them to come to the Etihad and take something. I’m not saying they can’t, the fixtures do favour City but you can’t look at football like that.

“I think it’ll go to the wire, not just because of the result today but Liverpool will push them all the way.”

Ex-Manchester United midfielder Keane was left fuming at his old side’s performance at the Etihad – the result means Ralf Rangnick’s outfit remain fifth in the table, missing their chance to leapfrog Arsenal in the final Champions League spot.

But the Irishman believes City will have too much for Liverpool in the coming months.

“I would go with City,” said Keane.

“I think it’ll be close but the quality City have I think they’ll just edge it.”

Imagine how boring the title race would be if it wasn’t for us.

Let’s hope we can continue our impressive form in the coming months to ensure we pick up another piece of silverware and add to our Carabao Cup success.

#Ep37 of The Red Nets Podcast: European Super League 2.0, the impact of the League Cup win… and more!