‘That’s how good he is’ – Pundit full of praise for Liverpool star who has ‘made a great team better’

Former Leeds United has applauded Liverpool for the signing of Luis Diaz after claiming the Colombian can do things that fellow Reds teammates Sadio Mane and Mo Salah can’t.

The 25-year-old was signed from FC Porto in January and performed superbly once again in yesterday’s 1-0 defeat of West Ham at Anfield.

”Luis Diaz is a sensational player who has immediately made a great team better,” Whelan told Football Insider.

“That’s how good he is, and the competition for places is stronger than I can remember.

“He’s not going to score the goals that Salah scores, but he does offer something different to the others.

“He’s more of a dribbler than Salah and Mane, who are all about pace and movement, as well as brilliant finishing.

“In the first half against West Ham, there was one time when he received the ball on the run, dribbled effortlessly past a few players and nearly scored.

“You watch it thinking, ‘Wow, even Salah and Mane can’t do that’. Credit to Liverpool for signing him. He’s going to be a great player for them.”

Diaz was performing so well yesterday that Jurgen Klopp decided to replace Premier League top scorer Mo Salah rather than him with Diogo Jota in the second half.

We are still in contention for the FA Cup, Champions League and Premier League so our entire squad will be called upon in the coming months.

It’s vital to have different options in each area of the pitch and Jurgen certainly now has strength in depth in the attacking department.

Salah, Jota and Sadio Mane all occupy the top three spots in the Premier League’s goalscoring charts this term and you’d argue that had Diaz been at the club since the beginning of the season, he’d be up there with them too.

Let’s hope all of our main men can continue to perform as we head into the business end of the season.

