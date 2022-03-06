Trent Alexander-Arnold’s brilliant two-word summation of beating West Ham at Anfield

Trent Alexander-Arnold provided yet another assist, in what is now already his best season’s tally and he will be hoping for more.

It wasn’t just going forward that our No.66 influenced the game, his defensive performance was brilliant too and this culminated in an off-the-line clearance in the first-half.

Often criticised for his defending, the Scouser in our team was quick to remind everyone of his amazing clearance and performance.

The 23-year-old posted on his Instagram account, after the game: ‘No Entry ⛔️’.

It was obvious that this moment meant a lot to the England international and his performances look to be constantly improving with every game.

Let’s hope there’s plenty more assists and less need for goal line clearances!

You can view the message on Alexander-Arnold’s Instagram account:

