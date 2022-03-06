(Video) Andy Robertson and Naby Keita link up to stop Michail Antonio running through at the Liverpool goal

It was a tough day at Anfield but Liverpool managed to secure another three points, a big reason for that was Andy Robertson and Naby Keita.

Michail Antonio was a constant threat for West Ham and it took every member of our defence to stop him, on multiple occasions throughout the game.

With just 10 minutes remaining, the 31-year-old found himself on the end of a brilliant outside-of-the-boot pass from Mark Noble and through on goal.

READ MORE: Manchester City star hit with major injury and is out for ‘four to six weeks’ possibly missing Liverpool game

That was until the captain of Scotland used his immense pace to close the gap on the pacey forward, before managing to get a touch on the ball inside the box.

This was enough to slow down the Jamaica international but it still need the help of our No.8, who managed to get an important tackle in and see the ball out of play.

It was brilliant teamwork on a day when we needed the whole team to be on form, so that we could secure all three points.

You can watch Robertson and Keita courtesy of SuperSport (via Reddit user u/EuropeanGuy12):

#Ep37 of The Red Nets Podcast: European Super League 2.0, the impact of the League Cup win… and more!