(Video) Pep Guardiola makes huge Liverpool admission and admits his praise for Jurgen Klopp’s ‘oustanding’ side

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has claimed that Liverpool are the toughest side he’s faced during his managerial career.

The two sides are once again battling it out for the Premier League title this season and between them have won the last four top-flight titles.

The Reds briefly reduced the gap to Guardiola’s side to three points with their 1-0 victory over West Ham at Anfield, that was until the Cityzens beat city rivals Manchester United 4-1 today to increase the gap back to six points – although Liverpool do have a game in hand on the Blues.

Jurgen Klopp’s side travel to the Etihad on April 10 in what could be a decisive game in the title race.

If it wasn’t for City, imagine how many more titles and trophies we’d have picked up in recent years, but then again, they could say the same thing about us.

Following our Carabao Cup success, we remain in contention for three other different trophies, as do City, so the next few months are huge in determining how successful this season will be for us.

