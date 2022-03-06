(Video) Sadio Mane left furious as Craig Dawson rakes his boots down the back of his ankle

Sadio Mane ultimately scored the winning goal of the game as he turned a Trent Alexander-Arnold shot-come-cross, into the goal.

During the first-half, our No.10 was enjoying he new central role until he was hacked down by the West Ham defender Craig Dawson.

The 31-year-old left the Senegalese attacker in a heap on the floor, after he had been booted in the ankle in what looked like a very painful challenge.

The former Southampton man was chewing the ear off the referee as there was nothing more than a free-kick given, in return for the scything challenge on his ankle.

With it coming on the half-way line, there did seem little need for the ferocity of the kick but it did also look as though it could have been accidental from the former West Brom defender.

Safe to say that one would have hurt but thankfully our man could get back up and play the rest of the game.

