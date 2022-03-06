(Video) Spine-tingling rendition of ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’ as Liverpool and West Ham fans unite in support of Ukraine

Liverpool and West Ham players and supporters joined together in a minute’s applause, in support of Ukraine.

So many people have been traumatised as the scenes of the war between Ukraine and Russia have been shared online and across the world’s media.

In a show of solidarity with the country that hosted the 2018 Champions League final, all Premier League teams joined in a minute of reflection and the captain’s wore Ukraine coloured captain armbands.

READ MORE: Chelsea permitted to wear Club World Cup badges despite Liverpool being rejected by the Premier League in 2019

At Anfield, the minute received rapturous applause before an impromptu rendition of ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’, as every supporter inside the stadium tried to send a message of support and strength.

It wasn’t, as many rival teams like to try and insist it is, an attempt to make the incident about us – it was about the lyrics of our famous anthem.

Let’s hope that they can walk on and with hope in their heart, they will realise that they are not, and will not, alone.

You can watch the video of the Liverpool fans via @LFC on Twitter:

#Ep37 of The Red Nets Podcast: European Super League 2.0, the impact of the League Cup win… and more!