(Video) “That’s what I’ll comment!” – Trent Alexander-Arnold on whether he was trying to score for Sadio Mane’s goal

Trent Alexander-Arnold provided yet another assist, as Sadio Mane was narrowly onside to tap home his fifth goal in five games.

The discussion after the game was on whether our No.66 meant to pass the ball to the Senegalese attacker, or whether it was a shot that fell kindly for all involved.

The 23-year-old said: “I think it was a bit of a cross/shot to be honest, that’s what I’ll comment on it!

“Cross/shot, just try and hit the target and anything can happen and Sadio’s anticipated it well and been able to tuck it in.

“We had a similar one against Atletico at home earlier on in the season, so maybe we need to keep doing that!”.

There’ll be few complaints if we can repeat the feat in any upcoming games and the Scouser in our team will never be upset to see any of his shots become assists.

Lots of goals and assists of late for the duo and long may it continue!

You can view the video of Alexander-Arnold courtesy of LFC TV (via Reddit user u/snh96):

