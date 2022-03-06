(Video) “The best pair of full-backs in modern football” – Ex-Evertonian provides glowing review of Alexander-Arnold and Robertson

It’s no new claim to say that Liverpool have some amazing full-backs in our team and our victory over West Ham has only reaffirmed this.

Speaking on Premier League Productions, former Everton player and Hammers manager Slaven Bilic was full of praise for Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson.

The 53-year-old said: “They are play makers as full-backs, the way they pass the ball, the decisions they are making, the balls through the line – they are unbelievable.

“When the opponent is pressing you, they allow you to go wide and to have the privilege of having wide players who are play makers, who can play great balls, not just balls to the midfield but brilliant balls to your strikers, these two players do it week in, week out for four years.

“They are the best pair of full-backs in modern football”.

In our No.66 and the captain of Scotland, we are blessed to have had many years of brilliance up and down our wings.

We don’t need telling and neither do they but it’s great to hear such appreciation of them from a neutral party.

You can watch Bilic on Alexander-Arnold and Robertson courtesy of Premier League Productions (via @WinnerpoolLFC on Twitter):

Slaven Bilić on brilliance of Trent & Robertson, and compares them to Chelsea wingbacks James, Alonso and Chilwell. MUST WATCH: pic.twitter.com/0LWGrDLO4D — Winnerpool (@WinnerpoolLFC) March 5, 2022

