‘We keep going’ – Naby Keita reflects on an important victory over West Ham

Naby Keita was handed the start against West Ham, as Jurgen Klopp reverted to his strongest possible Liverpool team.

Given the injury to Thiago Alcantara, our No.8 has been handed two big opportunities to impress – against Chelsea in the Carabao Cup final and against the Hammers at Anfield.

The Guinean international did a great job in the midfield and his important tackle on Michail Antonio was a personal highlight, from what was a very tough game.

Following the match, the 27-year-old wrote on his Instagram account: ‘We keep going 👊🏽🔴 #nabylad #ynwa’.

There have been some rumours that, because his contract ends following the conclusion of next season, we could see the departure of the former RB Leipzig man this summer.

Let’s hope that his performances for the rest of the season mean we can’t get rid of him and that he proves to be an integral part of a successful campaign.

