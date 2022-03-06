‘You just have to find a way’ – James Milner credits his teammates for grinding out an important three points against West Ham

James Milner came onto the pitch for the final stages of the game against West Ham, to make his 582nd Premier League appearance and help secure all three points.

Our No.7 is trusted by Jurgen Klopp to come onto the pitch at high pressure moments and to help the team get a victory over the line, something which was evident again at Anfield.

His role in the squad is huge and for him to be happy to pick up a couple of minutes but to help the squad as a whole, is so important.

The 36-year-old wrote: ‘Sometimes you just have to find a way to win. 3 more points with a big game Tuesday to come.🔴 #ynwa’.

Our know how to get three points in a tough game is down to the experience of players like our vice captain.

With his contract coming to an end in the summer and no updates on his possible renewal as of yet, let’s hope that whatever time the Leeds-born midfielder has left in a red shirt is full of trophies.

