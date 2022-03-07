Arsenal ‘keeper Aaron Ramsdale on the one Liverpool star whos ‘technique’ he ‘would take any day of the week’

Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale has claimed Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold is the ‘most competitive person’ he’s ever met and also expressed his admiration for the scouser’s technique.

The Reds No. 66 tops the Premier League’s assist chart this season with a whopping 11 and is performing consistently well for Jurgen Klopp’s side this term.

“So aggressive. He is the most competitive person I have ever met in my life,” the ex-Bournemouth man told Tubes and Ange Golf Life YouTube channel (via HITC).

“Fifa, two touch. I would take his technique any day of the week.”

The 23-year-old stopper, who has one England cap to his name, has 11 league clean sheets to his name this season, with only Liverpool and Manchester City with more shut-outs so far.

The Reds put four past Ramsdale in a 4-0 rout at Anfield back in November with Trent registering two assists on the day.

We’ll need Trent at his best for the remainder of the season as we look to add to our Carabo Cup success.

We welcome Inter Milan to Anfield tomorrow for the second leg of our round of 16 clash in which we have a 2-0 advantage from the first leg at the San Siro.

As well as the Champions League, we are also chasing silverware in the FA Cup and Premier League.

