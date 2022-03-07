CONFIRMED: Liverpool will travel to Nottingham Forest in FA Cup Quarter-Final

Liverpool will face Championship outfit Nottingham Forest in the quarter-final of this season’s FA Cup after Forest defeated Huddersfield Town tonight in their round five tie.

The draw for the next round did take place last week but following Forest’s 2-1 victory over the Terriers at the City ground tonight, we will now face Steve Cooper’s side away from home between March 18-21.

Forest have already knocked Premier League sides out of the competition this season.

In January they defeated Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal 1-0 before knocking Leicester City out of the competition in February after a 4-1 victory at home.

Liverpool will of course be their toughest challenge yet but they’ll be believing anything is possible in the FA Cup.

So far this season, we’ve defeated Shrewsbury, Cardiff and Norwich City in the competition and if we can defeat Forest, another trip to Anfield South is on the cards.

We all know what Jurgen Klopp thinks of the domestic cup competitions, but after our recent Carabao Cup success against Chelsea at Wembley, the German will very much be licking his lips at the thought of another crack at silverware.

