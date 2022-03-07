Dejan Lovren’s hillarious response to Mo Salah’s topless social media upload

Mo Salah has been enjoying the break between our West Ham victory and the Champions League second-leg against Inter Milan.

Our Egyptian King has uploaded a topless picture of himself onto his Instagram account and has received more than two million likes, in just over 12 hours of the picture being uploaded.

One of the people who have interacted with the image is former teammate Dejan Lovren, who was quick to comment on the decision for our No.11 to upload the post.

The 32-year-old wrote: ‘Picture taken 20sec after your upper body session. Not bad 😁💪🏻’.

It’s good to see the bromance is still alive between the duo and that the Croatian defender is still up for a laugh and joke with his mate, despite the issues that are occurring in the nation where he now plays his football.

The 29-year-old winger is yet to reply but it’s highly likely he’s shared a few texts with his mate, in a less public dressing down.

You can view the image and the comment via Salah’s Instagram account:

