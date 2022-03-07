Ex-PL boss claims ‘powerhouse’ Liverpool star is that good sometimes ‘it looks like he doesn’t care’

Former Premier League boss Slaven Bilic has claimed that Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk is that good that ‘it looks like he doesn’t care’ when he’s playing.

The Dutchman helped his side to a 1-0 win against West Ham, the Reds’ 14th Premier League clean sheet this season, and also extended his unbeaten run at Anfield.

Since signing for the Merseyside outfit in January 2018, the 30-year-old is yet to lose a league game at home (52 wins and 8 draws).

“It’s unbelievable (on VVD’s record at Anfield),” Bilic told Premier League productions (via HITC).

“Sometimes, he looks too casual. Sometimes, he looks like he isn’t on his toes. But he doesn’t have to be on his toes.

“He’s such a powerhouse. He is the soul of this team. He is everything to this team. And he’s so confident that he kills the opponent’s confidence.

“It looks like he doesn’t care, it looks like he has an extra spare gear or a couple of them. He makes everything look easy.

“He is giving the licence and is giving Trent and Robertson to go any time that they want.”

The Croatian is right to suggest that the Dutchman’s quality allows full-backs Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson to thrive.

Michael Owen has recently praised the Liverpool duo that have 20 combined league assists between them this term, but the ex-Red was also keen to highlight how important van Dijk and his teammates are to Trent and Robbo’s success.

Our No. 4 is such a solid performer that those around him know that if they do take a risk and it doesn’t pay off, he’ll be there to tidy everything up and deny the opposition.

The former Southampton man has returned to his best form in recent weeks after suffering that horrific knee injury in the Merseyside derby back in 2020.

We’ll need him at his world-class best in the coming months as we remain in contention for FA Cup, Champions League and Premier League success.

