Ex-Red picks out fault in Jurgen Klopp’s team that’s ‘going to be their downfall’ and needs sorting quickly

Jurgen Klopp has built a team that has become a winning machine but one former Liverpool player believes there is a glaring fault.

Speaking on ESPN, former Red Steve Nicol was not impressed with our defensive performance against West Ham and discussed what needs to be improved.

The 60-year-old said: “They don’t have a lot of guile, West Ham, and it’s a good job for Liverpool today they don’t because they could have lost two or three goals.

“The back line just wasn’t together and it looked as though it was going to lose goals.

“So they got away with one but you know what, sometimes you do get away with something.

“And sometimes that’s just the way it goes and it’s all about getting away with it, and they did. So they move on.

“But the next three or four games before they play City, the starting XI are going to have to get this back line sorted out because it’s going to be their downfall if that ends up happening.

“It changes nothing, today changes nothing, I can tell you they weren’t at their best, I can tell you about their line.

“Obviously it’s easier to point out the things that didn’t go well but right now they won and right now that’s all that matters, until they get to play Manchester City.

“Then every single thing that they do would have to be perfect.”

We’re all hoping that we can catch Manchester City and make this a season to remember and a big reason of our recent revival in the chase for the top spot, has been our defensive rigidity.

Our back line have conceded two goals in the last seven league games and have the third meanest defence in the division too, hardly an area for too much worry.

