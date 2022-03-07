“I really believe that” – Gary Neville compares Liverpool and Manchester City’s attackers

Gary Neville will not be enjoying the fact that Liverpool and Manchester City are battling out for the league title and are both so far ahead of his former team.

Speaking on the Gary Neville podcast, the former Manchester United defender was comparing the attackers at both of the title contenders and gave his thoughts on who has the better options.

The 47-year-old said: “Liverpool are dangerous. Liverpool have got, I think, the better front players in their squad and in their team, I really believe that.

“You look at Mane, Salah, Firmino, Jota, Diaz and Origi. I think there are six players there that really are a massive threat.

“Three or four of them are out of this world and a couple of them are world-class.

“And that makes them a real threat towards the end of the season.”

There’s no doubt that the signing of Luis Diaz has bolstered our attacking options and it’s great that we are now so well stacked in the forward line, that we can select pretty much any three and be dangerous.

Let’s hope they all stay fit and score plenty of goals between now and the end of the season, so that we can win as much silverware as possible.

You can watch Neville’s thoughts on our front line (at 14:10) via Sky Sports Football on YouTube:

