(Images) New images and release date leaked for Liverpool 2022/23 Nike home kit

Liverpool’s home shirt and warm-up shirts had been previously leaked but now there’s more images and a date to add to the previously revealed information.

Nike’s third season producing our kits has seen a more toned down design with some ‘YNWA’ cuffs and a possible callback to our 2005 Champions League winning shirt.

The new information that has been shared by Footy Headlines, shows the shirt to be a slightly darker shade of red that the current season’s design.

There is also some even darker red panelling on the neck with a white Liverbird, Nike tick, Standard Chartered sponsor, Expedia arm sponsor and the 97 tribute to the victims of the Hillsborough disaster.

It has also been revealed (via @FumlerRawk) that it will be available to purchase for ‘Nike.​com members on May 5, while the general release is May 19’.

Not too long to wait and we also have the reveal of the away and third kits, as well as all the goalkeeper selections, to come.

Let’s hope we see some winner’s badges on the new kits and in every competition possible!

View all the images and details via Footy Headlines:

