“It’s a great race now” – Roy Keane on who will ‘edge’ the title race between Liverpool and Manchester City

Roy Keane was publicly furious after watching Manchester United fall to a big defeat against Manchester City, before then having to discuss the title race.

Speaking on Sky Sports, it must have been hard for the Irishman to discuss the two teams he hated the most being so far ahead of his and who he believes will win the Premier League.

The 50-year-old said: “I’d still go with City, I think Liverpool are obviously still a brilliant team but I think City will edge it.

“With City, we know the quality they’ve shown over the last few years, it’s a great race now but I’d just edge it to City”.

It’s going to be a tough one this season and we need to ensure that we go game by game, hoping to pick up as many points as possible.

It could be a case of whoever drops points first will hand the league to the others, let’s just hope it’s not Jurgen Klopp’s side and that we can win as many games and trophies until the end of the season.

You can listen to Keane on the title race (at 32:56) via the Sky Sports Football podcast.

