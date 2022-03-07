Jamie Carragher weighs in on ‘difficult’ transfer move for Jarrod Bowen from West Ham

Jarrod Bowen has long been linked with a move to Liverpool and his most recent game at Anfield sparked more conversations about a potential transfer.

During commentary for Sky Sports (via the Metro), Jamie Carragher also spoke about these rumours and why the West Ham man could be a good player for the Reds.

The 44-year-old said: ‘There’s talk of Liverpool’s interest in him and you can see why with the goals and assists he gets, but also the positions he takes up.

‘Even that one [the position Bowen took up before his injury], the position he gets in when Virgil van Dijk heads it back.

‘He plays very narrow, as Liverpool’s wide players do.

‘But I just think it’s always difficult for Liverpool to ever buy anyone in that position when you’ve got Mo Salah.

‘Not just his quality, but he very rarely misses games’.

There have been many supporters following the 25-year-old’s game and believing that he would fit into a Jurgen Klopp team very well.

We’ll have to wait and see what happens and whether Mo Salah’s position could be a factor in whether or not the deal is done.

