Jamie Redknapp on why Jurgen Klopp and the Liverpool players will be ‘fuming’ with the Manchester derby

Liverpool supporters were putting in a strange position of wanting Manchester United to win and aid our pursuit of the Premier League title.

Instead, our fans were left disappointed with a lacklustre performance by Ralf Rangnick’s side and Jamie Redknapp spoke about how Jurgen Klopp and his players would be feeling.

The 48-year-old said: “If I’m putting purely my Liverpool head on now, If I was Jurgen Klopp watching that second half, hoping for something from Man United, ‘Get me a draw’ – you’d be fuming!

READ MORE: ‘It wasn’t pretty’ – Virgil van Dijk reflects on a hard fought three points and clean sheet against West Ham

“Liverpool players will be looking at it saying, ‘They didn’t even try a leg for us in the second half there’, that was such a disappointing performance”.

The former Red was speaking what a lot of our supporters were thinking, you can never rely on other teams to win a league title for you but the effort from the red side of Manchester in the second-half was appalling.

We will now just have to ensure that we win our own games and hope that it will be enough to topple Pep Guardiola’s side.

You can listen to Redknapp on the Manchester derby (at 8:45) via the Sky Sports Football podcast.

#Ep37 of The Red Nets Podcast: European Super League 2.0, the impact of the League Cup win… and more!