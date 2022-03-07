Micah Richards on Liverpool’s chances in the title race after the Manchester derby

Liverpool know that every result needs to be a positive one, in order for us to win the Premier League title and our battle against Manchester City.

Speaking on Sky Sports, Micah Richards spoke about how the Manchester derby affected both teams’ chances and the differing difficulty of their respective run-ins for the rest of the season.

The 33-year-old said: “Liverpool are a top team, since getting Diaz as well, it’s going to be very difficult for Liverpool to come here [the Etihad Stadium] though and get something.

“I’m not saying that they can’t, if you look at the fixtures and a lot of the top teams Man City have already played away, you should say that the fixtures do favour Man City but you can’t look at football like that.

“We’ve seen Man City 12/13 points ahead and Liverpool have bridged that gap when they had a couple of games on them, it’s a tough one but I think it will go to the wire.

“I don’t think because of this result today [Man City 4-1 Man Utd.] that City will win the league, Liverpool will fight all the way to the end”.

In truth, very little has changed and we have known for a long time that all we can do is win all of our games and see what happens.

Any dropped points from either side now will allow the opportunity for the other team to extend a lead – it’s our job to make sure it’s not the Reds.

You can listen to Richards on the title race (at 31:22) via the Sky Sports Football podcast.

