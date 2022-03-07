Mo Salah free-kick and penalty anomaly stats that show he’s unfairly treated by referees

Mo Salah is a brilliant player and the sight of him weaving his magic on the right wing for Liverpool is an absolute delight.

Thanks to some data analysis by Paul Tomkins for the Tomkins Times, a strange statistic has arisen for how few free-kicks and penalties the Egyptian King receives when compared to the rest of Europe’s attackers.

If there is a fault in our No.11’s game it would be that he does have a selfish streak and can be prone to holding onto the ball too long, meaning that he does equate more touches and possibly more fouls from the opposition.

When his touches are compared with the rest of the continent’s forward players, the 29-year-old is in the average positions of touches per game but his fouls received are nowhere near.

‘You have to widen the graph to take in the outlier region, where he sits, alone, as an island of his own in a sea of “this should not be happening” space.

‘He is 50% more harshly treated than the next player, if my maths is any good. You essentially need a whole new graph’.

From reading the article it is amazing how little our best dribbler is rewarded with fouls against him and when viewed against his peers, it’s an amazing comparison.

The whole article is certainly worth a read and highlights the anomaly that our man is.

