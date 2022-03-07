Takumi Minamino linked with Premier League move to reunite with former manager

Takumi Minamino has had several links away from Liverpool, particularly now that we have signed Luis Diaz and have so many attacking options.

Speaking with GiveMeSport, journalist Pete O’Rourke commented on the potential of the Japanese international moving to Leeds United.

He said: ‘Yeah, I still think it’s a position that Leeds need to strengthen.

‘They’ve been so badly hit by Patrick Bamford’s absences this season through injury; they haven’t got much up there.

‘Jesse Marsch knows all about him from his time at RB Salzburg’.

The arrival of Jesse Marsch means that the already present links to Elland Road have grown ever stronger, given the fact they were both at RB Salzburg together.

Our 27-year-old attacker has proven to be a very useful member of the squad this season and our domestic cup runs have been largely down to his performances.

Should we tie down Mo Salah, Sadio Mane and Bobby Firmino and have the trio available alongside Diogo Jota, Luis Diaz and Divock Origi – it wouldn’t be unrealistic to propose our No.18 could leave this summer.

