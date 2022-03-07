The two players Inter Milan could be without for their trip to Anfield in the Champions League

Inter Milan come into their game against Liverpool off the back of a 5-0 victory over Salernitana in Serie A.

They were playing the team at the bottom of the league but it will still mean that they will be high on confidence and belief that they can score at least two goals at Anfield.

The Italians travel with a possibility of two players missing the crunch Champions League tie, the first of which is confirmed and the second was a threat in the first-leg.

Nicolo Barella remains suspended from the first leg and the Italian was name checked by Jurgen Klopp during his press conference, stating how much of a relief it is that we won’t have to face the influential midfielder.

The next name may come as a welcome one for Trent Alexander-Arnold, as Ivan Perisic was rested at the weekend with muscle fatigue and could be out again.

It is believed the Croatian will be in the squad though and could be given the start given his rest but it’s still not confirmed what role the 33-year-old will play in the game, if any.

Whatever team Simone Inzaghi puts out, it’s going to be a big test for our lads but let’s hope we’re in the hat for the quarter-finals.

