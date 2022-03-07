‘They are phenomenal’ – Michael Owen full of praise for Liverpool duo who have 20 Premier League assists between them this season

Former Liverpool striker Michael Owen has admitted his praise for Reds full-backs Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson.

The pair have a whopping 20 Premier League assists between them this term and they’re an integral part of Jurgen Klopp’s talented side.

“They are phenomenal in what they do,” Owen told Premier League productions (via HITC).

“Absolutely phenomenal.

“But they have the most incredible team. That team sets up for two fullbacks like they are.

“If you put Trent and Robbo in a different team, you would see totally different players and you wouldn’t see effective players also.

“But when you have got players like Virgil van Dijk, Matip, Konate or Fabinho, who sits there. When you have Henderson that every time Trent goes forward, he fills in. The whole team literally do everything for them. It’s unbelievable.”

The duo spend so much time in attacking areas of the pitch and the fact they are constantly up and down the wing shows how impressive their fitness levels are.

Klopp has previously labelled our No. 66 as the best right back in the world after England manager Gareth Southgate experimented by playing Trent in midfield during an international game.

READ MORE: The two players Inter Milan could be without for their trip to Anfield in the Champions League

The crossing ability that both possess is world-class and there’s no surprise that they regularly create chances for our main men upfront.

The Scouser in our team picked up another assist for Sadio Mane on Saturday when we defeated West Ham United 1-0 at Anfield.

Much is owed to our other players, though, and Owen is right to highlight the work of our central defenders and midfielders that allow Trent and Robbo to thrive.

Captain Jordan Henderson and midfield teammate Fabinho slot in and offer so much protection for our central defenders to enable our full-backs to venture upfield.

It’s clear that there is a real understanding between the entire squad – let’s hope Trent and Robbo can continue their impressive form in the coming months as we look to add to our Carabao Cup success.

#Ep37 of The Red Nets Podcast: European Super League 2.0, the impact of the League Cup win… and more!