(Video) Jurgen Klopp previews Liverpool’s Champions League clash with Inter Milan and discusses the dangers of a two-goal lead

Jurgen Klopp has explained that his Liverpool side still have a real task on their hand ahead of tomorrow’s Champions League last-16 second leg clash with Inter Milan at Anfield.

The Reds do have a two-goal lead from the first leg at the San Siro last month and will be boosted by the return of Bobby Firmino, Thiago Alcantara and Joel Matip to first-team training earlier today.

The former Borussia Dortmund described the first-leg clash at the San Siro as a ‘really tough tie’ and explained that the two-goal lead that his side returned back to Anfield is a ‘much better result than he had expected’.

The German explained that the Serie A outfit don’t arrive on Merseyside as ‘tourists’ and insisted his team will not ‘defend’ the result tomorrow, they will play with their usual attacking intent.

Hopefully, we can secure our spot in the quarter-final of Europe’s premier competition tomorrow night before we travel to Brighton at the weekend for another huge game on the south coast.

🗣️ "2-0 is the lead that is turned over most often in football… they're a really good, really experienced team and they don't come here as tourists" Klopp on the dangers of a two-goal lead and facing Inter Milan 🇮🇹 #LFC pic.twitter.com/dKUez12eHh — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) March 7, 2022

