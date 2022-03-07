(Video) ‘Pushed each other on insane levels’ – Jurgen Klopp responds to Pep Guardiola’s praise of Liverpool

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has discussed the recent praise directed at his side from Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola and claimed the two sides have ‘pushed each other on insane levels’ in recent seasons.

Ex-Barca manager Guardiola claimed yesterday that the Reds are the toughest opponent he’s faced during his managerial career, and in today’s press conference prior to Liverpool’s round of 16-second leg clash with Inter Milan at Anfield tomorrow, Klopp claimed that City are the ‘toughest opponent’ he’s ever faced.

The last four Premier League trophies have been shared between the two sides whist the Anfield outfit won this season’s Carabao Cup, ending Manchester City’s four-year dominance of the competition.

The two sides are once again battling it out for league success this season – we’re currently six points behind the Sky Blues in the Premier League but do have a game in hand on them.

City are desperate for success on the continent, however, and would no doubt sacrifice the Premier League title if it meant they were to lift the Champions League for the first time – something we’ve done on six occasions.

Can you imagine how boring the Premier League would’ve been in recent seasons if it wasn’t for us?

We’re the one side at the moment that are keeping the English top-flight exciting instead of it becoming like the French or German leagues.

Hopefully, we can continue performing well, winning our games before we head to the Etihad next month for what looks set to be a huge game in the title race.

