(Video) “They’ll finish above Liverpool” – Gary Neville’s Manchester United prediction re-circulates online

So many pundits wrote Liverpool off before the season began, with most believing we wouldn’t even finish in the top two in the Premier League.

Whilst proving them wrong is enjoyable and the best way to do that would be winning the title, it’s nice to look back at one man in particular who made a very bold prediction.

During an Instagram live video recorded by Gary Neville and featuring Jamie Carragher, the former Manchester United man makes a laughable forecast for this season.

The 47-year-old said: “I still feel that we’ll [Man Utd.] finish second this season, obviously there’s always a lot of emotion with United but we’ll finish second.

“I think they’ll finish second, second or third, I think they’ll finish above Liverpool to be fair”.

Well, it’s never wise to count your chickens before they hatch but our (at the time of writing) 16 point lead and a game in hand, should be enough to see us finish above them.

Good job the Salford City co-owner isn’t paid a lot of money for his thoughts on football with predictions as poor as this…

You can watch the video via @Divaagain on Twitter:

