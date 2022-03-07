‘Where would you go now?’ – Ex-Red questions why Mo Salah would want to leave Liverpool as Egyptian King still yet to sign new Anfield deal

Former Liverpool forward Michael Owen has claimed he ‘would be surprised’ if Mo Salah was to leave the Reds when his contract expires next summer.

The Egyptian King has become one of the world’s best players at Anfield since arriving from AS Roma in 2017 and is the Premier League’s top scorer this term with 19 goals.

“I would be surprised, I must admit, if Mohamed Salah left. Why wouldn’t he stay? He’ll be getting a great offer,” Owen told the Liverpool Echo (via Football365).

“Yes, it’s the main contract of his life really. This is when he has been absolutely at the peak of his powers and it’s his last big contract probably. You can understand that everything needs to be right on both sides.

“But when I was in that situation, we were coming third, fourth, fifth, sixth or whatever in the league. There were other teams who could offer you something, like a Real Madrid or a Barcelona, because we weren’t winning the league every year.

“But where would you go now? There is nobody bigger than Man City or Liverpool at the moment.

“He’s certainly not going to go to anyone in the UK. Barcelona and Real Madrid aren’t currently the force of old. Paris Saint-Germain I can’t imagine, why would you want to go to the French league when you’re playing in the Premier League? The same goes for Germany. There is nowhere else.

“Every player is queuing up to come to Liverpool and Man City at the minute. If you’re there, I don’t know why you’d give it up.

“I certainly can’t see any reason why he won’t stay and I’d be surprised if there wasn’t an announcement soon.”

It’s hard to disagree with Owen’s comments.

But the Egyptian is still yet to sign a new deal at the club and it’s unclear why negotiations have been ongoing for some time without any real progress being made.

As a club, it should be their main priority to ensure the 29-year-old extends his stay on Merseyside.

Liverpool do not have the financial backing that would see them offer players mega wages that we see Manchester City, Manchester United or Chelsea stars earn, but should we make our main man an exception?

If our No. 11 was to leave the club, it would take well over £100m player to bring in a player that can guarantee a similar amount of goals that Mo brings to the side whilst you’d also expect any new signing to demand huge wages also.

Let’s hope Mo does agree to extend his stay at the club, but for now, he can continue firing the goals in as we look at add more silverware to our collection this season.

