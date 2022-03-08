BBC pundit claims Liverpool’s quality of football inferior to Man City amidst title talk

Manchester City responded well to Liverpool’s 1-0 defeat of West Ham with a 4-1 thrashing of city rivals Manchester United to restore a six-point gap at the top of the league.

Reviewing the match for his team of the week column, Garth Crooks claimed that the Cityzens’ quality of football was superior to their title rivals.

“City might be six points clear at the top of the table but Liverpool have a game in hand and the slightest slip would let them in,” the former Tottenham star wrote for BBC Sport. “Liverpool don’t play the quality of football City do but that won’t stop them from getting their hands on the title given the opportunity.”

The Merseysiders have scored three more goals than Pep Guardiola’s men this term (with a game in hand yet to play), though have conceded two more efforts.

As far as football quality is concerned, we’d have to express some serious doubts over Crooks’ claims.

It should be noted that, of course, the Manchester-based outfit play an extremely attractive brand of football, though we’d argue strongly that things are far more even between ourselves and the former than the pundit claims.

As things stand, it looks set to be a close title race between the two sides with a potentially pivotal clash coming up at the Etihad in April.

