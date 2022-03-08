Embarrassing Everton stat compared with remarkable Liverpool UCL achievement

Liverpool’s 100% record in the group stage of the Champions League is a more than impressive feat, particularly when compared to Everton’s league form this term.

Looking at the points the Blues have accrued in the English top-flight thus far, Opta’s Duncan Alexander shared in a tweet just how poor Frank Lampard’s men have been this season.

It's March 7 and Everton are still only four points ahead of what Liverpool got in their CL group — Duncan Alexander (@oilysailor) March 7, 2022

The Merseysiders are set to take on Inter Milan in the second leg of the Round of 16 having already secured a 2-0 victory at the San Siro in mid-February.

In what started out as a few fans joking about the Toffees’ relegation form online, it seems that there’s now a genuine risk of our city rivals succumbing to such a dreaded fate.

Still, it does go to show just how impressive we’ve looked across all fronts this term, with the return of a full squad highlighting the genuine strength in depth we possess.

If we can successfully navigate past another meeting with Simone Inzaghi’s men, we’ll be closer yet to tasting more silverware in a potentially historic season for us.

