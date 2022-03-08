Ex-Man Utd star shares Liverpool ‘quality’ verdict ahead of Champions League tie

Dion Dublin didn’t hold back in his praise of Liverpool Football Club when discussing the outfit’s improved depth in recent years.

The Merseysiders find themselves at the centre of discussions around the possibility of securing a famous quadruple after lifting the Carabao Cup in the latter end of February.

“Liverpool probably have more quality in numbers and depth than in previous years,” the ex-Manchester United man told BBC Radio 5 Live (via BBC Sport). “The quality of the individuals away from the starting line-up has gone up. They are definitely stronger.”

With only six points separating the Reds from league leaders Manchester City and a quarter-final and semi-final awaiting in the Champions League and FA Cup respectively if they can overcome Inter Milan and Nottingham Forest, such success is far from unrealistic.

Previously during the Jurgen Klopp regime, however, we have been fairly accused of lacking the necessary depth to actively challenge for all honours, domestic and abroad, in a similar manner to the likes of the Cityzens.

Pep Guardiola’s men have somewhat skewed our perceptions, of course, in terms of what is genuinely possible, which makes the changing conversations around what we can achieve all the more impressive.

Should we manage to keep a roughly fully healthy squad fit for the remainder of the campaign, we certainly wouldn’t rule ourselves out from the race for further silverware.

