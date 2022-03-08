Exclusive: ‘Be in the market for’ – Former Liverpool star makes Klopp contract plea and lays out ‘special’ transfer plan

Stan Collymore has urged Jurgen Klopp to remain with Liverpool and extend his current terms.

The former striker suggested that the former Mainz boss could help ‘build something special’ with the Merseysiders by pushing for bigger transfers.

“Why go? He’s not going to a Man City, he’s not going to go to a Chelsea, he’s not going to go to a Man United,” the 51-year-old told Empire of the Kop.

“Stay where you are Jurgen. Build something special. Try and get more money, more guarantees of better players.

“Be in the market for the Mbappes, be in the market for the Haalands – if they do that, Liverpool can be the Liverpool I knew growing up as a kid. Almost guaranteed every single season to win the biggest trophies domestically and abroad.”

The German has since clarified his comments, insisting that the plan to depart the club when his contract expires in 2024 remains the same.

READ MORE: Exclusive: ‘It’s remarkable’ – Ex-Red blown away by ‘exceptional’ 27-year-old but shares Liverpool title concern

The 54-year-old broke out of a timescale favoured in his prior two coaching jobs with us when he signed his last contract extension and it would seem that he’s not prepared to be flexible once more.

Given the role he’s played in transforming the club from top to bottom, that inevitably invites some concerns over our future.

Of course, as has already been demonstrated with regard to staff operating behind the scenes in terms of Julian Ward’s rise up the ranks, there’s always a continuity plan in place to ensure that it’s business as usual regardless of who leaves.

Jurgen’s a special case regardless, though we’ve hope that this spirit of continuity ensures that we can build on the framework left by Klopp down the line.

#Ep38 of The Red Nets Podcast: Dissecting a Trent myth, previewing Inter Milan… and more!