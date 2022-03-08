‘I’m more bitter about…’ – Inter boss Inzaghi shares verdict on Anfield win against ‘strongest team in Europe’

Simone Inzaghi credited Liverpool as being ‘perhaps the strongest team in Europe’ after his side’s 1-0 victory over the Reds at Anfield.

The Inter Milan manager admitted that he was ‘bitter’, however, about how the hosts prior visit to the San Siro turned out, with a 2-0 win in Italy enough to ensure the Mersersysiders went through to the quarter-finals on aggregate.

Inzaghi: “I’m more bitter about the outcome in the San Siro than what happened tonight. We played against perhaps the strongest team in Europe at this time and we were their equals. We paid a high price for the red card." — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) March 8, 2022

A long-range effort from Lautaro Martinez gave the visitors some hope in the second-half before another studs-up tackle from Alexis Sanchez earnt the Chilean a red card and restored some level of balance in the tie.

To give credit where credit’s due, the Nerazzurri were more than formidable opponents across two legs and we’ll be wishing them the best of luck in their ongoing title race in the Italian top-flight.

That being said, this was a far from vintage Liverpool performance and one could only imagine how momentum might have shifted from the first-half had Joel Matip’s early headed effort from a corner struck the net instead of the bar.

That’s not forgetting both of Mo Salah’s close-range attempts on goal – both of which suffered a similar fate to our Cameroonian’s potential opener.

