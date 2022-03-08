Liverpool predicted XI v Inter Milan: Henderson swapped out for teenager as Klopp goes strong

Should Liverpool emerge victorious from the second leg of their Round of 16 meeting with Inter Milan, the scent of silverware will inevitably become more pungent.

The Merseysiders are set to host Simone Inzaghi’s men at Anfield with a two-goal advantage to count on.

Nonetheless, with Lautaro Martinez having rediscovered his shooting boots in a 5-0 drubbing of bottom-placed Serie A outfit Salernitana, the Reds will need to be wary of their upcoming opponents.

Ahead of Alisson Becker in goal, we’ll be backing Jurgen Klopp to select Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate once more in the centre of the backline given Joel Matip has only recently returned from injury.

We anticipate only one change in midfield, with Harvey Elliott trusted to return to the starting-XI alongside Fabinho and Naby Keita.

Up top, we can see Luis Diaz holding on to his spot on the left-hand side with support from Sadio Mane down the middle and Mo Salah on the opposite flank.

EOTK’s XI: Alisson, Trent, Van Dijk, Konate, Robertson, Fabinho, Keita, Elliott, Diaz, Mane, Salah

#Ep38 of The Red Nets Podcast: Dissecting a Trent myth, previewing Inter Milan… and more!