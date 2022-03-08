Liverpool team news confirmed: Curtis Jones starts as Klopp makes four changes

Liverpool are back in European action and have a chance to secure passage through to the quarter-finals of the Champions League if they can overcome Inter Milan.

With a two-goal lead on aggregate to enjoy at Anfield following the club’s late win at the San Siro, Jurgen Klopp’s men have a strong advantage going into the tie, though the manager will undoubtedly be keen to emphasise to his players not to rest on their laurels at L4.

If the Merseysiders can advance beyond Inter Milan and manage to overcome Nottingham Forest in the last eight of the FA Cup, the side will have to be feeling somewhat confident in terms of its chances of securing further silverware beyond the League Cup.

READ MORE: Exclusive: ‘Be in the market for’ – Former Liverpool star makes Klopp contract plea and lays out ‘special’ transfer plan

Ahead of Alisson Becker in goal, the ex-Mainz head coach has put his faith in a centre-half pairing consisting of Virgil van Dijk and Joel Matip.

In the middle of the park, the German has named a midfield three comprised of Fabinho, Thiago Alcantara and Curtis Jones.

Up top, Mo Salah and Sadio Mane start once more, with Diogo Jota completing the pack.

You can catch the full team news below, courtesy of @LFC:

And the team news is… LIVE! Jurgen Klopp's men welcome Inter Milan to Anfield for the second leg of our Round of 16 clash and this is the team the German's gone with today 👀 #LFC pic.twitter.com/0YGVuKi55F — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) March 8, 2022

#Ep38 of The Red Nets Podcast: Dissecting a Trent myth, previewing Inter Milan… and more!