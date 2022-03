An alleged leak has supposedly revealed what Liverpool’s reported home kit for the next season would look like with the accompanying new cup font.

This comes from Footy Headlines, with the shirt in question featuring 3-D stylisations and the Hillsborough 97 emblem on the back of the collar.

It’s quite a striking combination, if accurate, and a jersey we’re sure will be more than popular with fans once it comes out in stores.

You can catch the photo below, courtesy of Footy Headlines: