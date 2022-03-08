Rumours emerge online of new Salah contract as Liverpool star tipped to extend stay

A mini-furor has been created online with rumours swirling about the Twittersphere with regard to a new contract being offered to Mo Salah.

This follows a claim from ex-Liverpool star, Michael Owen, who backed the No.11 to extend his stay in Merseyside.

“I would be surprised, I must admit, if Mohamed Salah left. Why wouldn’t he stay? He’ll be getting a great offer,” the former striker told the Echo (via the Mirror). “Yes, it’s his main contract of his life really. This is when he has been absolutely at the peak of his powers and it’s his last big contract probably.”

The Egyptian’s current terms are set to expire in 2023 alongside the likes of Sadio Mane and Bobby Firmino – the three of which have collectively proven to be one of the most exciting attacking combinations in the club’s history.

“I certainly can’t see any reason why he won’t say and I’d be surprised if there wasn’t an announcement soon,” Owen added.

It’s always worthwhile taking any such online chatter with a pinch of salt – particularly when it comes to a deal for the globe’s current top footballing star.

Given his importance to us and his incredible goal contribution rate this season, of course, there’s no telling what kind of a boost it would give to everyone at the club if he were to agree to fresh terms.

Concerns or no about his current age, there has been more than enough in the way of indications to suggest that the 29-year-old could extend his best playing years well into his 30s.

