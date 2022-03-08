(Video) Dreadful studs-up challenge on Thiago’s knee by Sanchez leaves Liverpool star in a heap

Thiago Alcantara was subjected to a studs-up challenge that left the Liverpool star in a heap on the turf in the first-half.

The challenge from Alexis Sanchez was punished with a yellow card, despite the incident occurring in clear view of the match official.

The former Manchester United wasn’t quite coming in at full pelt, though it’s the kind of tackle that will rightly leave many wondering how the player managed to escape being handed his marching orders given the placement of his boot.

Altså? Se på leggen til Thiago etter taklingen.