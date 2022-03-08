(Video) Henderson explains how Rodgers helped him after brutal conversation that had him in tears

Jordan Henderson admitted he found it difficult to come to terms with a conversation with former Liverpool boss, Brendan Rodgers, on his Anfield future.

The Reds skipper was keen to stress, however, that the Northern Irishman didn’t simply discard the midfielder afterwards, with the Englishman detailing how the coach actively helped him improve his performances on the pitch and his tactical understanding of the game.

It’s fair to say that the decision to remain in Merseyside paid off in more ways than one for the former Sunderland star, with the player having won some of the top silverware in the game.

